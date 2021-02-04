UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Welcomes Extension Of Arms Control Treaty By Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Italy Welcomes Extension of Arms Control Treaty by Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Italy has welcomed the decision of Russia and the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as conveyed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

"Italy welcomes with satisfaction the agreement between the United States and Russia on the extension of the New START treaty, a fundamental instrument of the current arms control regime, and supports the dialogue between the major nuclear powers for further progress in this area. We remain committed to preserving and strengthening the global architecture of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation," the ministry said in a press release.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduce its nuclear arsenal to total 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

The Trump administration long sought drafting a new arms control treaty that would also include China or revising the existing one to include several new provisions, including a verification mechanism.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Progress Italy United States February Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

1 hour ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

2 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

2 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

2 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

3 hours ago

Werner focused on returning to form not making exc ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.