Italy Welcomes Extension of Arms Control Treaty by Russia, US - Foreign Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Italy has welcomed the decision of Russia and the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as conveyed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow and Washington exchanged official notes on the extension of New START for another five years with no revisions. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

"Italy welcomes with satisfaction the agreement between the United States and Russia on the extension of the New START treaty, a fundamental instrument of the current arms control regime, and supports the dialogue between the major nuclear powers for further progress in this area. We remain committed to preserving and strengthening the global architecture of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation," the ministry said in a press release.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5 before the extension. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduce its nuclear arsenal to total 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

The Trump administration long sought drafting a new arms control treaty that would also include China or revising the existing one to include several new provisions, including a verification mechanism.