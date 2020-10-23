Italy Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Italy welcomes the ceasefire agreement that participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission inked on Friday in Geneva and hopes that all sides will adhere to it, the Italian Foreign Ministry said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Italy welcomes the ceasefire agreement that participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission inked on Friday in Geneva and hopes that all sides will adhere to it, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire agreement, which entered force immediately upon signing. The sides also reached an agreement on the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country within three months.

Rome believes that the conclusion of this agreement, which was accompanied by the adoption of serious security measures, including the restoration of domestic air and ground communications, is an event "of decisive importance for stability in Libya.

"Italy that has always worked resolutely to achieve this goal calls on all Libyan sides to implement the signed arrangements and continue to demonstrate maturity in the best interests of the country," the statement said.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February. The sides are seeking to achieve peace after years of conflict following the overthrow and assassination of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.