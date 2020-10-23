UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Italy Welcomes Intra-Libyan Ceasefire Agreement - Foreign Ministry

Italy welcomes the ceasefire agreement that participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission inked on Friday in Geneva and hopes that all sides will adhere to it, the Italian Foreign Ministry said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Italy welcomes the ceasefire agreement that participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission inked on Friday in Geneva and hopes that all sides will adhere to it, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire agreement, which entered force immediately upon signing. The sides also reached an agreement on the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country within three months.

Rome believes that the conclusion of this agreement, which was accompanied by the adoption of serious security measures, including the restoration of domestic air and ground communications, is an event "of decisive importance for stability in Libya.

"

"Italy that has always worked resolutely to achieve this goal calls on all Libyan sides to implement the signed arrangements and continue to demonstrate maturity in the best interests of the country," the statement said.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February. The sides are seeking to achieve peace after years of conflict following the overthrow and assassination of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Related Topics

Berlin Geneva Italy Libya January February Event All From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says Preparations Underway to Resume Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Contaminated Spots Remain Near Russia's Nakhodka P ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes 'Fundamental' Ceasefire In Libya ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister calls for implementation of UN ..

3 minutes ago

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'caused by ..

5 minutes ago

RMU syndicate approves various projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.