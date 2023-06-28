Open Menu

Italy Will Not Become 'Camp For Refugees' Even For Money - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Italy Will Not Become 'Camp for Refugees' Even for Money - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Italy has won an increase in funding from the European Union to combat illegal migration ” another fact that confirms the country's firm determination not to become a "camp" for refugees even for money, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

"I would never agree to be paid to turn Italy into a camp for refugees. We asked the EU and won from it an increase in funding for protection of external borders to combat illegal immigration rather than manage it," Meloni said in her address to the Italian parliament ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

No fair and fruitful policy on asylum seekers could be elaborated if there are no effective measures to combat irregular migration, the Italian prime minister said, adding that Italy promoted an approach to overcome the contradiction between Primary and secondary movements of migrants, countries of first arrival and destination.

Rome is seeking solidarity within the European Union on migration where member states make joint efforts to stabilize the situation in the countries of Northern Africa, Meloni stated.

In early June, the European Commission adopted a new action plan on combating illegal sea migration aimed at bringing down arrivals and speeding up the redistribution of irregular migrants across all of the EU in order to ease the burden on frontline member states. Additional money will be distributed to countries accepting more migrants than others, with states that are unwilling to receive refugees being obliged to pay up to 20,000 Euros ($21,900) per refugee to a common fund.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels Italy Money June All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

33 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

6 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

6 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled â€˜Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled â€˜Blindâ€™

6 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

7 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From World