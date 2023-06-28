Italy Will Not Become 'Camp for Refugees' Even for Money - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Italy has won an increase in funding from the European Union to combat illegal migration ” another fact that confirms the country's firm determination not to become a "camp" for refugees even for money, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

"I would never agree to be paid to turn Italy into a camp for refugees. We asked the EU and won from it an increase in funding for protection of external borders to combat illegal immigration rather than manage it," Meloni said in her address to the Italian parliament ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

No fair and fruitful policy on asylum seekers could be elaborated if there are no effective measures to combat irregular migration, the Italian prime minister said, adding that Italy promoted an approach to overcome the contradiction between Primary and secondary movements of migrants, countries of first arrival and destination.

Rome is seeking solidarity within the European Union on migration where member states make joint efforts to stabilize the situation in the countries of Northern Africa, Meloni stated.

In early June, the European Commission adopted a new action plan on combating illegal sea migration aimed at bringing down arrivals and speeding up the redistribution of irregular migrants across all of the EU in order to ease the burden on frontline member states. Additional money will be distributed to countries accepting more migrants than others, with states that are unwilling to receive refugees being obliged to pay up to 20,000 Euros ($21,900) per refugee to a common fund.