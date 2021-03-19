UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Will Restart AstraZeneca Vaccinations Friday: PM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:53 AM

Italy will restart AstraZeneca vaccinations Friday: PM

Italy will resume administering AstraZeneca vaccines on Friday after the EU's drugs regulator said it was safe, four days after Rome suspended its use over fears of side effects, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy will resume administering AstraZeneca vaccines on Friday after the EU's drugs regulator said it was safe, four days after Rome suspended its use over fears of side effects, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

"The administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine will resume tomorrow. The government's priority remains to carry out as many vaccinations as possible in the shortest possible time," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs Rome Italy Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 hour ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

1 hour ago

White House Says US Will Not Rely on Sanctions Alo ..

3 minutes ago

UK CO2 emissions halved since 1990: study

3 minutes ago

SPSC postpone pre-interview written test for recru ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.