Italy will restart AstraZeneca vaccinations Friday: PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy will resume administering AstraZeneca vaccines on Friday after the EU's drugs regulator said it was safe, four days after Rome suspended its use over fears of side effects, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

"The administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine will resume tomorrow. The government's priority remains to carry out as many vaccinations as possible in the shortest possible time," he said in a statement.