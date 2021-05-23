Italy Wins Eurovision Song Contest

ROTTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The Italian rock band Maneskin with their song "Zitti E Buoni" won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

According to final voting results, Italy got 524 points.

France, represented by Barbara Pravi, came second with 499 points, while Switzerland, represented by Gjon's Tears, finished third with 432 points.

Russian singer Manizha with the song "Russian Woman" finished ninth in the Grand Final, which had a total of 26 participants.

Eurovision 2021 was held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on May 18-22. The international song contest was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.