UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Withdrawing Forces From Afghanistan, Along With Afghan Staff - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:11 PM

Italy Withdrawing Forces From Afghanistan, Along With Afghan Staff - Defense Minister

Italy has pulled out about a third of its military contingent in Afghanistan, taking the majority of Afghan staff with them, Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has announced

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Italy has pulled out about a third of its military contingent in Afghanistan, taking the majority of Afghan staff with them, Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has announced.

Speaking at a Thursday briefing in the Senate, Guerini said that "the closure of the mission is not an abandonment of the camp, but the commitment is evolving and it is essential that it never fails."

According to the defense minister, 280 of a total of 800 Italian servicemen who were deployed in Afghanistan have already been repatriated and over 70 percent of the vehicles and materials have already been flown out of the Afghan operational theater to Italy.

"In this context, in coordination with the Afghan Command, the opportunity to leave some of the logistical arrangements and materials deemed useful by them to the local armed and security forces was also evaluated," Guerini said.

He added that 228 Afghan staff and their families have expressed a desire to move to Italy, provided that they have satisfied all the requirements. According to the defense minister, 224 of such "collaborators" are already in Italy.

Meanwhile the United States has pulled more than half of its contingent from Afghanistan and vowed to finalize the withdrawal by September 11, 2021.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Senate Vehicles Italy United States September All From

Recent Stories

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

28 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat enjoys weather in Skardu

36 minutes ago

Challenges, indifference towards agriculture secto ..

47 minutes ago

'All or nothing' Germany out to prolong England's ..

1 minute ago

Germany, France seek EU backing on Putin summit bi ..

4 minutes ago

5 dead, 1,.051 injured in road accidents across Pu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.