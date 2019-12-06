UrduPoint.com
Italy Worried About Iran's Nuclear Deal Disengagement - Di Maio

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 03:01 PM

Rome is worried about Iran gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal and believes that negotiations for "a new point of agreement" are needed, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday at the opening of Mediterranean Dialogues conference

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Rome is worried about Iran gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal and believes that negotiations for "a new point of agreement" are needed, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday at the opening of Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

"We are worried about the gradual disengagement from the nuclear deal, which remains an important tool for us in terms of non-proliferation, and we believe that a negotiation is needed to find a new point of agreement," Di Maio said.

Iran began scaling back its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) some time after the United States left the deal and introduced sanctions against Iran. Tehran told the remaining parties to the JCPOA that it would have to gradually reduce compliance if they did not help alleviate the economic pressure on the country.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran was expected to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for removal of international sanctions.

