Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Former Italy striker Salvatore "Toto" Schillaci, most famous for being top scorer at the 1990 World Cup, died on Wednesday at the age of 59.

Juventus were among Italy's football clubs to pay tribute to Schillaci, who became an icon for his unexpected goalscoring exploits at his country's home World Cup, simply saying "Ciao Toto" on social media with a picture of him in a Juve shirt.

Italian media report that Schillaci died at Palermo's "Civico" hospital after suffering from bowel cancer.

The country's football federation (FIGC) said that all matches played in Italy between now and the end of the coming weekend would have a "minute of reflection" before kick-off.

"His goal celebrations, in which his face became the symbol of a collective joy, will remain forever part of Italian football heritage," FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

Schillaci played for Juventus and Inter Milan after beginning his career in the early 1980s at Messina and had modest success in the club game.

His best club season came just before the 1990 World Cup, when he scored 21 times in all competitions as Juventus won the UEFA Cup and the Italian Cup.

But he went from hot club striker to national hero that summer by scoring six times as Italy reached the semi-finals of Italia 90.

"At Juve we were lucky to be excited by him before he did the same to the whole of Italy during that incredible summer of 1990," said Juventus.

"Goodbye, Toto. Thank you."

Schillaci won the Golden Boot for being top scorer and won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament ahead of the likes of Lothar Matthaus and Diego Maradona, the former of whom won the tournament with the then West Germany.

Italy were knocked out on penalties by Argentina in the last four, as Napoli legend Maradona helped dump out the host nation in front of his own fans in Naples.

Schillaci, who was capped 16 times for his country, only scored one other goal for Italy in his career and four years after the 1990 World Cup left Inter for Jubilo Iwata in Japan, where he ended his career.