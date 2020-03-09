UrduPoint.com
Italy's Alitalia Rearranges Flights From, To Milan, Venice Due To Coronavirus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Italian flag carrier, Alitalia, said on Sunday that it rearranged its flights from and to Milan's and Venice's airports in the wake of the government's decree restricting movement in a number of regions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree that restricts movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche amid coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions will last until April 3.

"Following today's decree of the Italian cabinet, which includes new measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Alitalia reports that it has rearranged flights to and from the airports of Milan (Linate and Malpensa ) and Venice," the company said in a statement.

The company added that starting from March 9, it would operate only national flights to and from the Linate airport and suspend all national and international flights to and from Milan's Malpensa.

As of Sunday, Italy has registered 366 coronavirus-related fatalities and more than 7,300 cases of the disease in the country.

