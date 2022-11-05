ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says there are no issues regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"We are working to fulfill all required international obligations. I don't think it will cause problems for the majority," Meloni said on Friday, after a government meeting.

On Wednesday, Italian media reported that Rome had halted its sixth package of military aid for Ukraine saying it needed to clarify some details with NATO allies.

Last week, the Italian government donated "20 to 30" M109L self-propelled howitzers to Kiev as part of the fifth military aid package.

Italy has already provided Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers, six PzH 2000 howitzers, and two multiple launch rocket systems in the previous four packages.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.