ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Giorgio Gori, the mayor of Italy's Bergamo, on Tuesday, called his city to be the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world in terms of the fatality rate.

In early May, the Italian National Institute of Statistics announced that from February 20 to March 31, northern Italy, where the country's main clusters of COVID-19 were located, saw a spike in death rate. In Bergamo, it increased by 568 percent.

"According to the official data provided by [the region of ] Lombardy, 2,700-2,800 people have died in the Bergamo region. To tell you the truth, I have stopped following them. Real numbers come from census agencies that show differences in fatalities between this year's spring and previous ones.

This difference is very significant because we are talking about additional 6,000 deaths. This is the real number of coronavirus-related deaths," Gori told foreign journalists.

He has added that in his city alone, with its population of 120,000, the number of COVID-19 deaths is at 670. In New York or Wuhan, such a ratio would lead to 45,000 and 65,000 deaths, respectively.

"I think that Bergamo is still, unfortunately, the hardest-hit city in the world," the mayor added.

Italy has confirmed a total of 235,278 coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 33,964.