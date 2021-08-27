(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Former Italian Prime Minister and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan for a medical examination, media reported on Friday, citing party sources.

The 84-year-old politician was hospitalized on Thursday evening, supposedly for a check-up, after having had the coronavirus last year, the ANSA news agency reported.

He was discharged from the medical facility at around 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) Friday after a check-up related to a small cardiological issue, which went successfully, according to the RaiNews outlet.

In early April, the politician spent nearly a month at the same hospital, and again underwent a follow-up examination in mid-May for a few days.

Berlusconi contracted the coronavirus in September 2020. He underwent medical treatment and was discharged from hospital 10 days later.