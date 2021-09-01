ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was briefly admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Wednesday, Italian media said.

Radio Rai reported that the leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party went to the hospital for a regular check-up.

The 84-year-old billionaire businessman has been in and out of hospital since contracting COVID-19 last September. He was last hospitalized on Friday.