Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised after contracting virus

Italy's flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised, his aides said Friday, days after the media tycoon became the latest high-profile figure to contract the coronavirus

Milan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Italy's flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised, his aides said Friday, days after the media tycoon became the latest high-profile figure to contract the coronavirus.

Berlusconi, 83, was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Thursday night after suffering "certain symptoms", his entourage said in a statement.

But it said the move was just "a precaution" and there was "no cause for concern".

The billionaire tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa on Sardinia's jet-set Emerald Coast.

The AGI news agency said Berlusconi was hospitalised in a room that he often occupies when staying at the facility. AGI said this indicates that his condition is not serious, or he would be in intensive care.

