UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Berlusconi Still Not Fully Recovered From Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:26 PM

Italy's Berlusconi Still Not Fully Recovered From Coronavirus - Reports

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the coronavirus again, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the coronavirus again, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan with early phase bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 3. The 83-year-old underwent treatment for 10 days and was released from the San Raffaele hospital on September 14.

As reported, Berlusconi, like many other COVID-19 patients, is still struggling with the consequences of the disease, particularly the fatigue and physical exhaustion, due to which he remains bedridden. At the same time, a repeat hospitalization is off the table at the moment, according to the report.

The politician will get another test this coming Monday, the newspaper said.

Berlusconi is currently quarantined in his villa outside Milan with his girlfriend, Marta Fascina, who also tested positive for COVID-19. The politician reportedly continues to actively, though remotely engage in the activities of his party, Forza Italia, and the European People's Party, which placed him as a lawmaker to the European Parliament.

San Raffaele virologist Massimo Clementi told the Adnkronos news agency that Berlusconi had no COVID-19 symptoms requiring any further treatment.

Berlusconi and the 30-year-old Fascina purportedly contracted the virus while vacationing in the Mediterranean island of Sardinia this summer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Milan San Same Italy September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

6 minutes ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

6 minutes ago

Sweden calls on US, Russia to Extend New START Tre ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

35 minutes ago

France Offers Ukraine Assistance Over Crash of An- ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.