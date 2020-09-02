UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Berlusconi Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Tajani

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Italy's Berlusconi Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Tajani

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, his deputy at the helm of the Forza Italia party said Wednesday.

"The Forza Italia has rallied around its leader to wish him the soonest victory over COVID-19. Berlusconi will continue to guide us in this election campaign," Antonio Tajani tweeted.

The regional elections are set for September 20-21.

Tajani said the center-right party planned to celebrate its victory in the polls together with the end of the 83-year-old's quarantine.

Berlusconi is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Italian could count on Russia's assistance. "I am certain that the president [Putin] would make orders if needed," Dmitry Peskov said in response to whether Russia was ready to provide the Italian veteran politician with medical care.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Guide Vladimir Putin September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

38 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

1 hour ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.