ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, his deputy at the helm of the Forza Italia party said Wednesday.

"The Forza Italia has rallied around its leader to wish him the soonest victory over COVID-19. Berlusconi will continue to guide us in this election campaign," Antonio Tajani tweeted.

The regional elections are set for September 20-21.

Tajani said the center-right party planned to celebrate its victory in the polls together with the end of the 83-year-old's quarantine.

Berlusconi is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Italian could count on Russia's assistance. "I am certain that the president [Putin] would make orders if needed," Dmitry Peskov said in response to whether Russia was ready to provide the Italian veteran politician with medical care.