ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Mass voluntary testings for COVID-19 have begun in Italy's northern autonomous province of Bolzano (South Tyrol), local media reported on Friday.

The mass screenings began on Friday at 8 a.m.

(07:00 GMT) throughout the Italian province and about 200 specialized points, where everyone can pass an express test for the coronavirus disease, began to operate. The test results will be known within 15 minutes. The screening will be held for three days, until Sunday at 6 p.m. (17:00 GMT). All tests are done free of charge. The total cost of the testing operation will be 3.5 million Euros ($4.1 million), as reported by Italy's RaiNews24 broadcaster.

The purpose of the screening is to check 70% of the province's population ” around 350,000 tests.