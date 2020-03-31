UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Business Lobby Sees GDP Shrinking 6% In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:33 PM

Italy's business lobby sees GDP shrinking 6% in 2020

Italy's business lobby Confindustria said Tuesday it forecasts a severe recession in 2020, with the country's GDP dropping by six percent if the acute phase of the coronavirus outbreak is over by the end of May

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's business lobby Confindustria said Tuesday it forecasts a severe recession in 2020, with the country's GDP dropping by six percent if the acute phase of the coronavirus outbreak is over by the end of May.

It said each additional week of a national lockdown could see Gross Domestic Product shrink by an additional 0.75 percentage points.

The government has announced a 25 billion Euros aid package to support the economy and help Italians make up for lost income -- a number that could be doubled.

The COVID-19 epidemic "has struck at the heart of the Italian economy", Confindustria said.

Should the strict anti-contagion measures last until the end of May, the budget deficit would jump to 5.0 percent this year from 1.6 percent in 2019, while the accumulated public debt would skyrocket to 147 percent of GDP, compared to 134.

8 percent last year, it said.

"We must protect the productive and social fabric, workers, companies and families, with new strategies and instruments and without skimping on resources to guarantee future well-being," the business lobby said.

Italy already has the highest public debt ratio in the eurozone behind Greece, although it has managed to keep its annual budget deficit in check.

Under EU rules, member states are supposed to keep their annual budget deficit to not more than 3.0 percent of GDP, with public debt limited to 60 percent.

Confindustria said it expects the economy to improve by as early as 2021, when it should grow 3.5 percent, with the budget deficit dropping back to 3.2 percent.

Related Topics

Business Budget Greece May 2019 2020 From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

6 minutes ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

13 minutes ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

16 minutes ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

21 minutes ago

Punjab govt issues timings for stores

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.