Italy's Cabinet To Allocate Additional $21.7Mln For Flood Relief In Emilia-Romagna -Madrid

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Italy's Cabinet to Allocate Additional $21.7Mln for Flood Relief in Emilia-Romagna -Madrid

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Italian authorities will allocate additional 20 million Euros ($21.7 million) in relief aid to eliminate the consequences of flooding caused by torrential rains in the region of Emilia-Romagna in the north of the country, Italian Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies Nello Musumeci said on Wednesday.

"At the next government meeting (on May 23), I will propose the allocation of further resources to Emilia-Romagna in the amount of 20 million euros," Musumeci told a press conference.

The region has been facing the consequences of the natural disaster since early May. On May 4, the Italian Council of Ministers allocated 10 million euros to restore infrastructure and assist the victims of the disaster.

Musumeci said the state of emergency, declared earlier this month in most of Emilia Romagna, will be extended to the province of Rimini at the next government meeting.

The latest figures show that at least nine people have died as a result of the disaster. Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Emilia-Romagna, said the flooding in the region affected 37 cities and villages. A total of 21 rivers have burst their banks in the region, having caused 250 landslides and blocking 450 roads. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the region due to the disaster. The highest level of weather danger has been extended through Thursday.

