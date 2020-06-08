The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy has upheld the ruling to extradite Alexander Korshunov, a top manager at Russia's United Engine Corporation, to the United States, the lawyer of Korshunov told reporters on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy has upheld the ruling to extradite Alexander Korshunov, a top manager at Russia's United Engine Corporation, to the United States, the lawyer of Korshunov told reporters on Monday.

"The court confirmed extradition to the United States," Domenico Caiazza said.

Korshunov was detained on August 30, 2019, in the airport of Naples at the request of the US, which suspects him of industrial espionage.