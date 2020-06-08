UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Cassation Court Confirms Extradition Of Top Manager Of Russian Engine-Maker To US

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:51 PM

Italy's Cassation Court Confirms Extradition of Top Manager of Russian Engine-Maker to US

The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy has upheld the ruling to extradite Alexander Korshunov, a top manager at Russia's United Engine Corporation, to the United States, the lawyer of Korshunov told reporters on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy has upheld the ruling to extradite Alexander Korshunov, a top manager at Russia's United Engine Corporation, to the United States, the lawyer of Korshunov told reporters on Monday.

"The court confirmed extradition to the United States," Domenico Caiazza said.

Korshunov was detained on August 30, 2019, in the airport of Naples at the request of the US, which suspects him of industrial espionage.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Naples Italy United States August 2019 Top Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

26 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

26 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

38 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Tharparkar

4 minutes ago

GSMA launches report "Pakistan Progressing towards ..

4 minutes ago

72 more patients tested corona positive in Abbotta ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.