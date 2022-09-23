(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) A coalition of Italy's center-right parties, which has a preferential chance of winning the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 25, has held its final campaign rally in central Rome, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several thousand supporters of such parties as Brothers of Italy, Lega Nord, Forza Italia and Us Moderates gathered on the large square of Piazza del Popolo on Thursday. The event under the general slogan "Together, for Italy" was attended by leaders of the mentioned political organizations, including Silvio Berlusconi, the head of Forza Italia, who rarely participates in public protests.

"We have a great future ahead of us that we can build together. We want to create an Italy where there are no second-class citizens, where all people can realize themselves, where the government does not take away citizens' savings. We want to build an Italy where everyone has real and complete freedom," Berlusconi said, when opening the event.

The leader of Lega Nord, Matteo Salvini, called the huge crowd of supporters an expression of obligations entrusted to the coalition for the next five years. As part of his performance, Salvini outlined key points of the Lega Nord's campaign program, including the fight against drug legalization, the development of nuclear energy, the pension reform and the abolition of the mandatory tax on the work of state-run broadcasters.

Meanwhile, most of the demonstrators supported Brothers of Italy and its leader, Giorgia Meloni, the correspondent reported. One of the participants told Sputnik that Meloni was "the only remaining consistent, real politician."

"This consistency has allowed her (Meloni) to build up popularity year after year, and I am concerned over this campaign of hatred that leftists have launched against her.

I am sure that this government (formed by the center-right coalition) will live for five years. And if a woman (Liz Truss) has become prime minister in the United Kingdom, why can't it happen to us?" demonstrator Giancarlo Aurelio said, standing in front of a huge banner with the inscription "It's time of the motherland."

Meloni, who also gave a speech at the rally, accused the Italian left of a hate campaign, and the international media and political elite of demonizing her position and distorting the Italians' preferences. Her performance was interrupted by applause several times.

"We will have a strong, cohesive government that is widely supported by the people and that will remain in power for five years. Leftists say that Meloni is dangerous, 'so hold your nose and vote for us.' But the Italians have been holding their noses too long, so it is time to breathe in lung-full because it is the air of freedom," Meloni said.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Italy on September 25 after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned in late July. The administration continues to perform its duties until a new government is formed.

The coalition of the center-right parties has the best chance to win the general elections. According to various polls, the last of which were released on September 9, it can count on 45-47% of the popular vote, which may provide the group with the opportunity to make up a sustainable majority needed to form a government. Meanwhile, Brothers of Italy is the country's most popular party with a 23-25% support level.