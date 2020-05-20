UrduPoint.com
Italy's Center-Right Coalition Plans Protest Against Government On June 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:53 AM

Italy's Center-Right Coalition Plans Protest Against Government on June 2

Italy's center-right coalition, comprising of the Lega, Fratelli d'Italia, and Forza Italia parties are set to stage a protest on June 2 against Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government over the implementation of plans to ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, media reported on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Fratelli d'Italia leader Giorgia Meloni stated that the government is "in chaos" amid its plans to begin easing lockdown measures that were originally introduced in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, as quoted by the country's ANSA news agency. According to Meloni, the government has failed to fully inform businesses of the new regulations and has failed to compensate firms.

Earlier in the day, Fratelli d'Italia leader Giorgia Meloni stated that the government is "in chaos" amid its plans to begin easing lockdown measures that were originally introduced in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, as quoted by the country's ANSA news agency. According to Meloni, the government has failed to fully inform businesses of the new regulations and has failed to compensate firms.

"[The protest will] give a voice to the Italy that no longer believes the government's promises," Meloni said, as quoted by the agency.

The leader of the Lega party, Matteo Salvini, and Forza Italia's leader, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, both gave their support to the protest.

As part of efforts to begin easing the social distancing restrictions, most businesses in Italy, including bars and restaurants, were allowed to reopen on Monday.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports clubs will reopen from May 25, followed by theaters, movie theaters, and entertainment facilities for children on June 15.

