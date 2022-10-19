(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Italian center-right party Forza Italia led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sticks to the Western and NATO values, Alessandro Cattaneo, the chief of the party's group at the national Chamber of Deputies, said on Wednesday.

"We adhere to the NATO and Europe. There can be no doubt about it," Cattaneo told Italian newspaper La Stampa, adding that the party has confirmed "its full adherence to the values of the West and of the North Atlantic Treaty" within its 25-year-long existence.

The official tried to find a way out after the statements made by Berlusconi who said that Ukraine's possible accession to the NATO would lead to World War III, and that he restored the long-lasting relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The party's press service initially denied Berlusconi's statement but the audio recording, where Berlusconi also said that Putin called him one of his real friends, appeared in media reports.