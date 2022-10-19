UrduPoint.com

Italy's Center-Right Party Forza Italia Sticks To Western, NATO Values - Italian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Italy's Center-Right Party Forza Italia Sticks to Western, NATO Values - Italian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Italian center-right party Forza Italia led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sticks to the Western and NATO values, Alessandro Cattaneo, the chief of the party's group at the national Chamber of Deputies, said on Wednesday.

"We adhere to the NATO and Europe. There can be no doubt about it," Cattaneo told Italian newspaper La Stampa, adding that the party has confirmed "its full adherence to the values of the West and of the North Atlantic Treaty" within its 25-year-long existence.

The official tried to find a way out after the statements made by Berlusconi who said that Ukraine's possible accession to the NATO would lead to World War III, and that he restored the long-lasting relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The party's press service initially denied Berlusconi's statement but the audio recording, where Berlusconi also said that Putin called him one of his real friends, appeared in media reports.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Lead Chamber World War Media

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

7 minutes ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.