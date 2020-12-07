UrduPoint.com
Italy's Civil Service Unions Call Strike For Wednesday - Reports

Italy's Civil Service Unions Call Strike for Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Italy's civil service unions have called for a strike to begin on Wednesday, after failure to reach agreement with the country's civil service ministry, the ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

The FP-CGIL union said Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadone failed to discuss demands for hiring, security and safety in time to avert the strike.

Earlier in November, Italy's civil service unions called for a national strike on December 9, citing complaints ranging from a lack of resources for working in safety and a lack of a major hiring scheme, to the absence of a major refinancing of job renewals.

The civil service unions said that the talks between the government and the three main union confederations - CGIL, CISL and UIL have so far failed to come to terms on the issues. The government had pledged funds to the civil service unions for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

