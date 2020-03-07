UrduPoint.com
Italy's Co-Ruling Democratic Party Leader Zingaretti Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:22 PM

Italy's Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti confirmed on Saturday that he had contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Italy's Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti confirmed on Saturday that he had contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Doctors told me I'm positive for COVID-19. I'm fine but I will have to stay home for the next few days," Zingaretti wrote on Facebook, adding that he would be working from home.

Zingaretti also serves as the president of the Lazio central region bordering the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Other high-ranking officials who have tested positive for coronavirus are the assessor for the economic development of the Lombardy region and the prefects of Bergamo and Brescia.

Italy is among the top countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases after China, South Korea and Iran. To date, it has registered 4,636 cases, of which 197 were fatal. Over 520 people have recovered.

