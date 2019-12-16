The Italian Consulate in Moscow expects to host close to 30,000 people at its upcoming Christmas festival, Consul General of Italy in Moscow Francesco Forte said on Monday

The Italian Christmas Festival is scheduled to be held at the Museum of Moscow from December 28-29.

"This is a very interesting, but difficult event. Close to 50 people are working on it; I coordinate and, of course, have a lot to do at the moment. If we are lucky with the weather, we expect 30,000 people to attend the event," Forte told reporters.

One of the previous events organized by the Italian Consulate in Moscow Republic Day in June brought in 25,000 guests, the consul added.