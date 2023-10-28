Open Menu

Italy's Consumer Confidence, Industrial Turnover Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Italy's consumer confidence, industrial turnover fall

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Italy's economy revealed new signs of frailty on Friday, as data on business and consumer confidence and on industrial turnover all weakened in the latest reporting periods.

Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) reported that business and consumer confidence both went down in October, with the biggest decline among individuals and families.

Consumer confidence in October fell to 101.6 points from 105.4 points a month earlier, marking the lowest value for the index since January.

Business confidence, meanwhile, saw a smaller decline, falling to 103.9 points from 104.

9 points. Still, it was the lowest survey result for business confidence levels since April 2021.

Both indicators use a 100-point baseline from 2010, adjusted upward or downward based on the responses to the ISTAT survey tabulated near the end of each month. Business and consumer confidence are considered important leading indicators of an economy's performance.

Also on Friday, ISTAT reported that the seasonally adjusted index of industrial turnover decreased by 5 percent in August year-on-year, with contractions in both the domestic and foreign markets. Industrial turnover in August decreased by 0.4 percent compared with July.

Related Topics

Business Italy January April July August October Market All From

Recent Stories

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

16 minutes ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

32 minutes ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

34 minutes ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

51 minutes ago
IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

3 hours ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World