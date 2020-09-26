(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday called for collective action to prevent human trafficking and reiterated the need to create secure channels for legal migration in his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Irregular migration flows are a global challenge and as such can be overcome only through a multilateral response of the international community. What is needed is an action structured around the principle of solidarity and accountability and founded on partnerships with the countries of origin, transit and destination of flows. This needs collective actions against the networks of traffickers of human beings," Conte said.

He noted that the root causes of illegal migration must be addressed.

"Italy as a country of entry into the European Union is once again on the frontline to support the change in perspective leading to a multilateral European governance based on genuine solidarity and the development of secure channels for legal migration," Conte said.

On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled the new migration pact aimed at distributing the burden of migration flow from Greece, Italy and other EU states of migrants' first entry between all 27 EU nations. In addition, the European countries would be able to either accept migrants on their territories or pay for their repatriation if they deny them entrance.