ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday called for an inclusive approach to conflicts in the wider Mediterranean region, at the conclusion a regional conference in Rome.

"We need an integrated approach. Inclusiveness is important, and we must have a full respect to the national prerogatives," he said in closing remarks at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum.

He said Italy's strategy in the region was to "effectively manage and prevent crises" by supporting institutional transitions.

"This all has a direct impact on the security of Italy and on the European Union at large... We continue to invest in inclusive peace processes and post-war peace-building," he added.

Libya has dominated the 5th edition of the three-day conference. It was attended by the top diplomat of the Tripoli-based government of National Accord who praised Rome's role in the Libyan peace process.