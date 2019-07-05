UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Conte Conveys Condolences To Russia Over Submersible Fire, Flood In Irkutsk Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Italy's Conte Conveys Condolences to Russia Over Submersible Fire, Flood in Irkutsk Region

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday expressed condolences to Russia over deaths of 14 submariners as a result of the fire on board Russia's deep-water research submersible and heavy floods in the Irkutsk Region that claimed lives of 21 people.

"I have expressed and confirm my government and the Italian people's closeness, I have expressed my condolences in connection with the death of 14 submariners, who were on board the Russian submersible, and over the tens of victims caused by the flood," Conte said following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Rome.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a fire broke out on July 1 on the research submarine designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy.

Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that a fire in battery compartment was the main reason behind the incident.

The state of emergency was declared in the Tulunsky, Chunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Tayshetsky, Ziminsky and Kuytunsky districts of the Irkutsk Region in connection with heavy floods that hit the region last week. Regional as well as Federal authorities are making efforts to provide those affected by the disaster with necessary aid. According to the latest data, as many as 21 people were killed and 313 more were hospitalized as a result of the floods.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Flood Russia Died Rome Vladimir Putin Irkutsk July Gas Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from RAK CP

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolence letter from Arme ..

1 hour ago

Stolen goods start recovering from Jati Umra: Dr F ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance parliamentary ex ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz Sharif approaches Lahore High Court f ..

2 minutes ago

Charity says sailboat rescues 54 migrants off Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.