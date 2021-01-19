UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Expects Active G20 Cooperation With Biden Administration

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Italy is set to embark on joint work with the incoming US administration within the framework of Rome's G20 presidency, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

"We will soon begin working with [Joe] Biden's presidential office as part of the Italian G20 presidency," Conte said, addressing the Italian Senate.

According to the prime minister, Italy and the United States share a "rich common agenda," which includes the transition to a green and digital economy, climate change and the development of social equality.

On Monday, in the run-up to a confidence vote in his cabinet, Conte said that he had had an opportunity to hold a "long and warm" phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden, and they would speak again soon to discuss Rome's G20 presidency.

