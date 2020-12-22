(@FahadShabbir)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte concluded marathon talks with his coalition partners from the tiny Italia Viva on Tuesday after it threatened to bring down the government

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte concluded marathon talks with his coalition partners from the tiny Italia Viva on Tuesday after it threatened to bring down the government.

The party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi objected to shutting the parliament out of talks on how it should spend the EU-allocated coronavirus grants and loans by creating a special task force.

The two-hour talks saw the prime minister and Italia Viva negotiators make progress in bringing their positions closer together.

Teresa Bellanova, the agriculture minister from the liberal party, said the contentious task force was scrapped from the draft on EU coronavirus bailout funds. The party has taken a several day pause to study the agreement.