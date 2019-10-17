UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Presses Erdogan To End Turkish Offensive In Syria

Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:54 PM

Italy's Conte Presses Erdogan to End Turkish Offensive in Syria

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sought to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt the military operation in northern Syria during a phone call on Thursday, his office said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sought to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt the military operation in northern Syria during a phone call on Thursday, his office said.

"Conte urged the Turkish leader to stop the military incursion in northeastern Syria and immediately withdraw the troops," the statement read.

Conte appealed to Turkey's responsibilities to the international community and NATO partners, saying the incursion had created a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Speaking ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Conte said he would assess ways of starting a political process in war-torn Syria with other EU leaders.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring last week in a bid to push Syrian Kurdish militia from the border region and create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be moved. The offensive has displaced over 160,000 people.

