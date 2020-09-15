(@FahadShabbir)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday promised to solve the issues that emerged after Italy had reopened its schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday promised to solve the issues that emerged after Italy had reopened its schools.

Italy reopened its schools on Monday.

"We worked to make sure that the school year could take place with children physically present for class ...

We have worked very much and we will continue to do so to overcome the problems as they arise," Conte said as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

According to the agency, among the pressing issues are 100,000 unfilled teaching positions across the country, which prevent schools from reopening with reduced timetables, as well as lack of single-seat desks needed to maintain at least one-meter distance between students.

Italy has confirmed a total of 289,990 cases, including 35,633 fatalities.