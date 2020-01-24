UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Proposes Introducing Provision On Environmental Protection In Constitution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:56 PM

Italy's Conte Proposes Introducing Provision on Environmental Protection in Constitution

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte proposed on Friday introducing a provision on environmental protection and conservation of biodiversity in the republic's constitution

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte proposed on Friday introducing a provision on environmental protection and conservation of biodiversity in the republic's constitution.

"It is necessary to achieve a radical change in the cultural paradigm.

We want to include environmental and biodiversity protection directly in the Italian Constitution so that these principles determine the operation of the entire state machinery and citizens," Conte said.

The Italian prime minister also spoke in favor of securing the provision on the need for economic development based on nature protection in the country's main law.

