UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Conte Ready To Inoculate Against COVID-19, Will Stick To National Vaccination Plan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Italy's Conte Ready to Inoculate Against COVID-19, Will Stick to National Vaccination Plan

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he was ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, but would stick to the national COVID-19 vaccination plan, which was developed by the country's medical authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he was ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, but would stick to the national COVID-19 vaccination plan, which was developed by the country's medical authorities.

"I myself, to set an example, would receive [the vaccine shot] immediately, but I will respect the established priorities. We should respect the priorities of the vaccination plan," Conte said during a press conference on the results of 2020 held in Rome.

The prime minister expressed hope for the success of the national vaccination campaign, adding that Italy had responded well to the global challenge.

On Sunday, Italy started off the campaign by first vaccinating three employees of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome.

Earlier in December, Domenico Arcuri, Italy's special commissioner for the healthcare emergency, said Italy would distribute over 1.8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the first phase of national vaccination. On the first day of the vaccination campaign, Italy will only immunize medical workers and hospital staff. Vaccination for the rest of the population will begin in January. Italians would receive coronavirus vaccine shots free of charge.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rome Italy January December Sunday 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AASTS branch in Sharjah opens admissions for sprin ..

31 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Says He Discussed Situation ..

3 minutes ago

Portuguese Prime Minister Ends Quarantine After Te ..

3 minutes ago

AC Sibi takes action against encroachments

3 minutes ago

Poor diet top contributor to heart disease deaths ..

3 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership helping graduates of local univ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.