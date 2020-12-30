Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he was ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, but would stick to the national COVID-19 vaccination plan, which was developed by the country's medical authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that he was ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, but would stick to the national COVID-19 vaccination plan, which was developed by the country's medical authorities.

"I myself, to set an example, would receive [the vaccine shot] immediately, but I will respect the established priorities. We should respect the priorities of the vaccination plan," Conte said during a press conference on the results of 2020 held in Rome.

The prime minister expressed hope for the success of the national vaccination campaign, adding that Italy had responded well to the global challenge.

On Sunday, Italy started off the campaign by first vaccinating three employees of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome.

Earlier in December, Domenico Arcuri, Italy's special commissioner for the healthcare emergency, said Italy would distribute over 1.8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the first phase of national vaccination. On the first day of the vaccination campaign, Italy will only immunize medical workers and hospital staff. Vaccination for the rest of the population will begin in January. Italians would receive coronavirus vaccine shots free of charge.