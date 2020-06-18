The members of the European Union are still not on the same page regarding the EU Recovery Fund, which is to assist the economic renewal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, days ahead of this week's EU summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The members of the European Union are still not on the same page regarding the EU Recovery Fund, which is to assist the economic renewal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, days ahead of this week's EU summit.

The European Council members will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the EU's long-term budget and the proposed 750 billion euro ($825 billion) recovery fund. Rome is said to be the fund's main beneficiary if the parties to the meeting will adopt the aid package. The so-called Frugal Four group of European countries � Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden � are not partial to the initiative, with national oppositions holding it back.

"The positions of the member states are still distant on several points despite the progress of recent months," Conte said to the lower chamber, as quoted by Italy's Ansa news agency.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process, with Italy being among the hardest-hit countries.