MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The European Union will either win as one or go down as one, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, referring to the upcoming talks about the COVID-19 recovery fund.

The European leaders are gearing up for this week's summit, where they will attempt to come to an understanding on the issue of the post-pandemic recovery package.

"Today in the EU either we all win or we all lose, together," Conte told the Italian parliament, as quoted by Ansa news agency.

He added that he would not be content with a "shabby compromise" and urged the EU to bring people solutions, and not illusions and fears.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process. To counter the deleterious economic ramifications of the disease, the EU plans to set up a recovery fund of about $825 billion, with countries like Spain, Italy, and Poland said to be the main beneficiaries. However, the so-called Frugal Four group of European countries ” Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden ” are not partial to the initiative, with national oppositions holding it back.