GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy will allow the manufacturing and construction sectors to restart work after May 4 in a partial lockdown lift as the nation recovers from COVID-19, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte said on Sunday.

"From May 4 the whole manufacturing sector and the construction sector will open again, as well as wholesale trade related to manufacturing and construction," Conte said in a televised address.