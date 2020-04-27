Italy's Conte Says Manufacturing, Construction Activities To Restart After May 4
GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy will allow the manufacturing and construction sectors to restart work after May 4 in a partial lockdown lift as the nation recovers from COVID-19, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte said on Sunday.
"From May 4 the whole manufacturing sector and the construction sector will open again, as well as wholesale trade related to manufacturing and construction," Conte said in a televised address.