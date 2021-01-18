UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Says Sees No Grounds For Current Government Crisis

Mon 18th January 2021

Italy's Conte Says Sees No Grounds for Current Government Crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday he did not see any good reason for the current crisis, which put the future of the government coalition at the mercy of a parliamentary vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday he did not see any good reason for the current crisis, which put the future of the government coalition at the mercy of a parliamentary vote.

Last week, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party left the coalition.

"For this crisis, I myself do not see any plausible foundation" Conte said at the chamber of deputies where the vote of confidence in his government will take place later in the day.

More Stories From World

