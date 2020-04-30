UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Slams Some Regions' Decisions To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Prematurely

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:39 PM

Italy's Conte Slams Some Regions' Decisions to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Prematurely

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday criticized the regions that plan to soften the lockdown measures against COVID-19 ahead of the government's schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday criticized the regions that plan to soften the lockdown measures against COVID-19 ahead of the government's schedule.

On Sunday, Conte presented a strategy to gradually reopen the country. Some of Italy's northern regions, like Lombardy and Veneto, which are led by Lega political party, have declared they will be ending lockdown faster that the government's program prescribes, while the Calabrian region has reopened bars and restaurants that have outside seats.

"We can't allow the efforts made to become vain due to imprudence shown in this delicate phase .

.. Any erratic conduct, like moving from a policy of closing everything to reopening everything, would risk irreversibly compromising these efforts," Conte said in a speech to the lower chamber, as quoted by ANSA news agency.

At the same time, he promised more reopenings in mid-May if there are fewer infections and announced a 15 billion Euros ($16.2 billion) package to aid the country's businesses.

Italy has confirmed so far a total of 104,657 cases with the death toll at 27,682.

