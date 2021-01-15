ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will address the parliament on how he plans to end the political deadlock after the exit of a junior coalition partner from the government.

Conte spoke about his plans with President Sergio Mattarella during a meeting on Thursday, the presidential palace said.

Mattarella signed off on the two ministerial resignations that Italia Viva announced Wednesday.

The party of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled its ministers from the cabinet and stripped Conte of a working majority in parliament over the dispute about how they should spend EU's coronavirus relief aid.

Roberto Fico, the speaker in the lower house of the Italian parliament, said earlier in the day that he would delay all meetings until the prime minister explained his vision of ending the crisis in a speech to the lawmakers.