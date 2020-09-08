UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte To Pay 2-Day Working Visit To Beirut On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Italy's Conte to Pay 2-Day Working Visit to Beirut on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will pay an official two-day visit to the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

Conte is expected to hold talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a number of senior officials.

The prime minister is also planning to inspect the Italian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, as well as visit the blast site in the port of Beirut.

More Stories From World

