MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will pay an official two-day visit to the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

Conte is expected to hold talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and a number of senior officials.

The prime minister is also planning to inspect the Italian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, as well as visit the blast site in the port of Beirut.