Italy's Conte To Unveil New Cabinet, Make M5S Leader Foreign Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Italy's Conte to Unveil New Cabinet, Make M5S Leader Foreign Minister - Reports

Giuseppe Conte, who has been reaffirmed as the Italian prime minister, is expected to unveil the makeup of the new cabinet later on Wednesday, potentially handing the foreign minister job to the Five Star Movement (M5S) leader, media said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Giuseppe Conte, who has been reaffirmed as the Italian prime minister, is expected to unveil the makeup of the new cabinet later on Wednesday, potentially handing the foreign minister job to the Five Star Movement (M5S) leader, media said.

Luigi Di Maio served as labor and economic development minister in the coalition government with the right-wing Lega party, which broke up over their numerous differences last month.

Conte has met with the anti-establishment M5S and its new ally, the center-left Democratic Party, earlier in the day and is expected to return to President Sergio Mattarella later to seek a mandate for their coalition.

Major Italian papers published stories predicting the lineup. La Repubblica cited sources in the Democratic Party as saying that its members would have an equal number of ministerial portfolios as the M5S.

Conte is expected to keep key ministers from the M5S, according to Il Corriere della Sera. Alfonso Bonafede will remain justice chief and Giulia Grillo health minister, while Democrats Roberto Gualtieri and Lorenzo Guerini are predicted to head respectively the ministries of finance and defense.

