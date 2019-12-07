UrduPoint.com
Italy's Conte Upbeat About Berlin Conference On Libya, Hopes For Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a forum in Rome on Saturday he hoped that the planned Berlin conference on Libya would lead to a ceasefire.

"We are... involved in the upcoming Berlin conference organization, because we hope to be able to enable the achievement of a ceasefire," he said at the Mediterranean Dialogues.

He added that Italy backed peace efforts of UN special envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame and reiterated that there was "no credible military solution" to the Libyan crisis.

"Only an inclusive political process can lead to a full and lasting stabilization of the country," Conte said in his closing remarks.

Mohamed Taher Syala, the top diplomat in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, told Sputnik on the forum's sidelines that the conference would likely be held in mid-January.

