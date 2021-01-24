Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Saturday that he will leave no stone unturned in forcing coronavirus vaccine producers Pfizer and AstraZeneca to abide by their contractual obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Saturday that he will leave no stone unturned in forcing coronavirus vaccine producers Pfizer and AstraZeneca to abide by their contractual obligations.

Pfizer has announced a cut in supplies to the EU as it seeks to boost production in Europe. Conte said AstraZeneca was also preparing to reduce imports even as its vaccine was being considered for approval in the EU.

"These delays in deliveries constitute serious contractual violations, causing enormous damage to Italy and other European countries ...

We will use all instruments and legal means, which we are already using in Pfizer/Biontech's case, to get them to respect contractual commitments," he wrote on Facebook.

Italy saw Pfizer vaccine deliveries drop by almost 30 percent last week and was told to expect a further 20 percent cut next week, forcing it to start rationing doses after weeks of speedy vaccination.

Conte estimated that a potential 60 percent reduction in AztraZeneca's supplies to the EU in the first quarter would mean that Italy would be short of 4.6 million of vaccine doses, forcing it to redraw its ambitious vaccination plan.