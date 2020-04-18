UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Grows By 482 To Reach 23,227 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:56 PM

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Grows by 482 to Reach 23,227 - Health Authorities

Italy's coronavirus death toll has increased by 482 to reach 23,227 over the past day while the number of new cases of infection grew by 3,491 reaching a total of nearly 176,000, the country's Civil Defense Department said Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Italy's coronavirus death toll has increased by 482 to reach 23,227 over the past day while the number of new cases of infection grew by 3,491 reaching a total of nearly 176,000, the country's Civil Defense Department said Saturday.

The daily death toll represents the second-lowest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, with 431 deaths reported on April 12.

At the same time, nearly 45,000 have recovered with another 2,200 people discharged over the 24 hours before the department's publication.

With a growing number of people being wheeled out of intensive care units, experts believe the country has passed the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Same Italy April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Holy Fire Arrives in Moscow to Mark Orthodox Easte ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Government Extends Ban on Entry, Exit to 3 ..

5 minutes ago

World primed for all-star virtual show featuring T ..

5 minutes ago

13 foreigners defeat COVID-19 at Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago

Spain reports more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths

14 minutes ago

Charity warns UK care home deaths could be over 7, ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.