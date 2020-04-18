(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Italy's coronavirus death toll has increased by 482 to reach 23,227 over the past day while the number of new cases of infection grew by 3,491 reaching a total of nearly 176,000, the country's Civil Defense Department said Saturday.

The daily death toll represents the second-lowest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, with 431 deaths reported on April 12.

At the same time, nearly 45,000 have recovered with another 2,200 people discharged over the 24 hours before the department's publication.

With a growing number of people being wheeled out of intensive care units, experts believe the country has passed the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.