Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 1,000 With 29 Deaths - Official

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the new strain of coronavirus in Italy has topped 1,000, the civil protection chief, Angelo Borelli, said Saturday, adding that 29 patients died.

"On the bright side, we have four recoveries, all in Liguria.

We have 1,049 infected, 29 people died and 50 recovered," he told reporters at a press conference.

The infection toll from the previous day stood at 821, with 21 deaths.

A majority of people who came down with the COVID-19 disease have no or mild symptoms and have been asked to self-isolate, Borelli said. Hospitals ran some 18,000 tests to identify those infected.

