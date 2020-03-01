UrduPoint.com
Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Reaches 1,577 With 34 Deaths - Official

Sun 01st March 2020

Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Reaches 1,577 With 34 Deaths - Official

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has reached 1,577 and five more died, bringing the death toll to 34, the civil protection chief said Sunday.

"The number of recoveries rose by 33 from yesterday, which means we have 83 recovered patients.

We also have five new fatalities," Angelo Borelli told reporters at a press conference.

The infection toll from the previous day stood at 1,049, with 29 deaths and five recovered cases. A majority of people who came down with the COVID-19 disease have no or mild symptoms and were asked to self-isolate.

