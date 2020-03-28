UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Coronavirus Toll Tops 10,000

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

Italy's coronavirus toll tops 10,000

Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said.

The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.

Related Topics

Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HR organizations should support govt in fight agai ..

3 minutes ago

Trump says he might 'quarantine' New York state

4 minutes ago

UN to donate 250,000 masks to hospitals in New Yor ..

4 minutes ago

WHO launches WhatsApp health alert over COVID 19 i ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Confirms 889 New Coronavirus Deaths Over Pas ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed opens drive-thru COVID-19 test f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.